Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has been informed by the Centre that notice was issued to actors Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in connection with advertisements being done by them for ‘gutkha’ companies.

The Central government counsel also informed the HC that the same issue was also being heard by the Supreme Court and as such the instant petition should be dismissed.

The bench thereafter fixed the hearing May 9, 2024.

A bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan passed the order on a contempt petition in which it has been stated that the high court in September 2022 had directed the Central government to decide the representation of the petitioner, who said that action should be taken against the actors and dignitaries who were given high profile awards but were involved in doing advertisements for gutkha companies.

It was said that the representation was given to the government October 22, but no action was taken in the matter nor the representation was decided. Thereafter, hearing the contempt petition, the HC had issued notice to the cabinet secretary of the Central government after which Deputy Solicitor General S.B. Pandey informed the HC that the Central government had issued show cause notice to the three actors — Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh Khan and Ajay Devgn.

