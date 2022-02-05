Jaipur: It is a battle between a lawmaker and a notorious lawbreaker with neither willing to back down an inch. Jagan Gurjar is a dacoit who is facing over 120 cases of murder, abduction, looting, and extortion. He is a wanted person in most of the states of northern India. Rajasthan police have launched a manhunt for Jagan Gujar for threatening Bari MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga in a video.

Rajasthan police launched a special operation in the Dang area of Dholpur for the arrest of Gujar after the video went viral on social media.

The dispute between Malinga and Gujar reportedly began in January. The latter had an altercation with some shopkeepers in Dholpur. Locals informed that Gurjar even fired in the air to scare off the shopkeepers. The traders complained to the police and Giriraj Malinga.

Gurjar, angry that the police were tracking him once again, released a video threatening the MLA.

In another video, Gurjar is seen abusing Malinga who has been elected on a Congress ticket. He claims that Malinga had asked him to kill a person. Referring to this person as ‘Jasvant vidhayak’ (Jasvant MLA), Gurjar says that he did not kill him. However, Malinga has denied the allegations.

The notorious criminal has also challenged Malinga to face him without his security in a third video. The Congress MLA in turn has released a retaliatory video. “I haven’t taken any police protection. I am just waiting for him (Gujur). He should come to my house and face me if he is a mard ka bachha (man’s son), the lawmaker is heard saying.

Malinga also issued a warning to Gujar. “These people are local goons and they regularly threaten and browbeat people here. I will not allow that. If Gurjar is threatening me that he will shoot a bullet at me, then my gun is not a water pistol either,” Malinga told reporters.

Rajasthan police have offered a reward of Rs 50,000 for information that may lead to the arrest of Gurjar.

“We are looking for him (Gujar) in Chambal and Morena. We are talking to local people to get information about him. We will arrest him soon,” said Dholpur SP Shivraj Meena.

This is not the first time the dacoit has made the headlines. In 2008, Gurjar had threatened to blow up the residence of the then Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. He had surrendered in 2009, at a rally being addressed by Congress leader Sachin Pilot.