Mumbai: Mumbai Police have arrested a 22-year-old drug peddler here Tuesday. The police have seized ‘mephedrone’, a banned drug, worth Rs 14.40 lakh from his possession in suburban Goregaon. This information was given by an official here. However, police did not reveal whether the drug peddler had any link to the probe being conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Acting on specific informations, the Crime Branch laid a trap in the area Monday night. The accused, identified as Noormohammad Mehboob Khan, reached the Film City Road at 9.20pm. He was standing on a footpath waiting for somebody when he was arrested. He was moving around suspiciously, the official informed.

Before he could move further, a police team apprehended him. During his search, the police recovered 480 grams of mephedrone from his possession. Mephedrone, also known as ‘meow meow’ or MD, is a synthetic stimulant.

The accused is a resident of Kamani area in Kurla. He admitted during interrogation that he had come to supply drugs to his customers, the official said. Police are now trying to find out the identity of his customers.

Police have also found that Mehboob was involved in at least 10 serious offences, including attempt to murder. He was also wanted in two criminal cases registered in suburban Ghatkopar, the official informed.

The police are trying to find out from where the accused procured the banned drug and to whom he was going to supply it. A Mumbai court has remanded the accused in police custody till October 3, the official said.