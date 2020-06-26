Croatia’s former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, who coaches Djokovic, said Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus just days after attending an exhibition tournament organised by world number one Novak Djokovic. “Unfortunately … I have just found out that I tested positive to Covid-19,” Ivanisevic said on Instagram. “I feel good and I don’t have any symptoms,” the 48-year-old Croat said and asked everyone who has been in close contact with him to take stay safe.

Ivanisevic, who won the Wimbledon title in 2001 said he twice tested negative for the virus over the past 10 days but has now tested positive.

Players had embraced across the net, played basketball and even danced in a nightclub the week in the first leg played in Belgrade.

Djokovic was badly mauled for this horror show of hosting the charity tournament.

Ivanisevic had however defended the Serbian Wednesday.”Everybody is smart now, and they are attacking Novak,” he told sources.

“We were locked down for three months. He organised this tour. The players came in Belgrade and we had good tennis and a good atmosphere. Everything in Serbia and everything in Croatia was done with the recommendations by the government”.

The former Wimbledon champion coaches world no.1 Novak Djokovic and was at the recent Adria Tour exhibition series held in Serbia and Croatia.

PNN/Agencies