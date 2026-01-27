Cuttack: The state government has withdrawn its earlier proposed “No Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), No Fuel” policy, which was set to take effect from April 1. This was revealed by the State Transport Authority (STA) that submitted an affidavit to the Orissa High Court Tuesday.

A bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandan and Justice MS Raman has directed the state government to issue a fresh directive in this regard.

The HC instructed the state authorities to permit issuance of PUCCs to vehicle owners regardless of any outstanding traffic challans or fines, and make necessary changes to the Vahan portal to implement the decision. The state government has also been asked to file an affidavit confirming that the required technical changes have been completed.

January 6, the HC directed the Transport commissioner-cum-chairman of the State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha, to file an affidavit clarifying its stand on the legality of the December 20, 2025, ‘no PUCC, no fuel’ notification of the government within 15 days.

The petitioner, a Bhubaneswar resident Snigdha Patra, had termed the directive as illegal and contrary to the procedure laid down under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

It was argued that there is no provision either under the Motor Vehicles Act or the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 that authorises denial of petrol or diesel to vehicles lacking a PUCC.

The state had earlier argued that driving a vehicle without a valid PUCC is an offence and the directive was issued to curb vehicular pollution and safeguard public health.

The court has adjourned the hearing by two weeks.

PNN