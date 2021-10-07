Mumbai: Megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan have been constantly getting the support of their fans and friends from the film fraternity. The latest to come out in Aryan’s support is none other than Hrithik Roshan.

The Krrish star has extended his support by writing a motivational open letter to Aryan on social media. In this letter, Hrithik has asked Aryan to stand firm and not let the goodness inside him die.

Taking to his social media handle, Hrithik wrote,

“My dear Aryan.

Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff… the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough… Mistakes, failings, victories, success… they’re all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’ve known you as a kid and I’ve known you as a man. Own it. “

He further writes, “Own everything you experience. They’re your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots… I promise you, It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there.”

Love you man.”

After the arrest of Aryan Khan, SRK is constantly getting support from his fans and colleagues. Salman Khan also went to meet Shah Rukh at his house. According to reports, celebs like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma called up Shah Rukh to express their support.

Celebrities like Sunil Shetty, Vivek Vaswani, Mika Singh are questioning the media coverage about Aryan through social media. At the same time, Shah Rukh’s fans are supporting him through social media, due to which “We Stand With Aryan Khan” is trending on Twitter.