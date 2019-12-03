Mandsaur (MP): A man was arrested Tuesday in Mandsaur town of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl after fraudulently marrying her, the police said.

Sonu Kumawat (24), the accused, and the girl knew each other for some time, a police official said. Two days ago, Sonu took her to a hotel room where he put a garland around her neck and applied vermilion on her forehead, telling her they were now married. Later Sonu allegedly raped her, informed police sub-inspector Poornima Singh.

Sonu also filmed the act, and threatened to circulate the video and photos if she complained to anybody, the officer said.

After the girl told her family members about the incident, a police complaint was lodged Monday. The girl’s mother is dead and her father works as a truck driver, so she lives with her relatives here.

A case of rape under the IPC and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Kumavat and Sonu was arrested, Tuesday.

