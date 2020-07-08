New Delhi: With a view to making face masks available at doorsteps, the Khadi India has started online sale of protective kit to benefit people in the remotest parts of the country.

According to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is selling both khadi cotton and silk masks. While cotton face masks are priced at Rs 30 per piece, silk masks are available at Rs 100 per piece.

“The minimum order for online purchase of masks is Rs 500, wherein buyers have the option to choose from the four types of masks available – white cotton masks with black piping, white cotton masks with tri-colour piping, silk masks in solid colours and printed silk masks in multiple colours. The KVIC delivers the masks for free within 5 days from the date of order. The online sale is currently valid within the country only,” said the ministry.

The khadi masks can be ordered by logging on to http://www.kviconline.gov.in/khadimask.

KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said online sale of khadi face masks has been started so that people get genuine khadi masks.

“Online sale of khadi masks also aims at preventing buyers from any fraud. Many online portals have been selling masks in the name of khadi that are neither genuine nor hand-made. A number of people tend to fall in the trap of such misleading advertisements,” Saxena said.

Notably, the khadi cotton face masks are made of double-twisted 100 per cent cotton fabric. These masks are double-layered with three pleats and available in three sizes – Small, Medium and Large. These masks are available in two patterns – white mask with black piping and white mask with tri-color piping.

The silk masks, on the other hand, are triple-layered with two inner layers of 100 per cent khadi cotton and the top layer of khadi silk fabric. The silk masks are available in a wide range of colour options in printed as well as non-printed patterns. Khadi silk masks are available in a standard size with adjustable ear loops with attractive beads.