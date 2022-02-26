New Delhi: Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Friday said Moscow will respond if Sweden and Finland intended to join NATO, Newsweek reported. Maria Zakharova held a press conference and reflected on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the intentions of Russia going forward.

A clip of her speech has begun to go viral on social media as she appears to issue a threat aimed at Sweden and Finland, saying it would have “serious military-political repercussions.”

“Finland and Sweden should not base their security damaging the security of other countries,” Zakharova said during the press conference, Newsweek reported.

“Clearly (the) accession of Finland and Sweden into NATO, which is first and foremost a military alliance, would have serious military-political repercussions that would demand a response from our country,” she said, the report added.

This comes after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the country was receiving support from both countries.

“Discussed with (Finnish President Sauli Niinisto) countering the aggressor. Informed about our defense, insidious shelling of Kiev,” he wrote in a tweet on Friday, the report said.