Kohima: The NSCN-IM and Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) Saturday declared their unconditional commitment to collaborate for the resolution of the Naga political issue with the Government of India.

The declaration comes after four months after signing the September Joint Accordant between the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the NNPGs comprising at least seven Naga groups, which have been engaged in separate dialogue with the Centre for a solution to the vexed Naga Political Issue (NPI).

Since the “September Joint Accordant” inked September 14 the NNPGs and the NSCN-IM have agreed to form the “Council of Naga Relationships and Cooperation” led by the convener of NNPGs and the chairman of NSCN, to explore, at the earliest, realistic ways for Nagas to move forward on the basis of Naga historical and political rights.

“In affirmation of this position, the NNPGs and the NSCN on this day declare our unconditional commitment to collaborate on the basis of our respective agreements, with immediate effect, for the resolution of the Naga historical and political rights with the Government of India,” they said in the joint declaration.

Appended by NSCN-IM Chairman Q Tuccu and NNPG Convener N Kitovi Zhimomi, they also appealed to the Naga people to stand with them to prevent any further division of the shared belonging.

“This statement is a political speech of the undeniable Naga soul,” they said.

The joint statement was issued after a meeting facilitated by the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), a body that has been working for peace, reconciliation and coming together of the Naga groups, at an undisclosed location.

The Government of India has been holding separate dialogues with the NSCN-IM and the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) since 1997 and 2017 respectively.

It inked the Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in August 2015 and the Agreed Position with NNPGs in November 2017.

While NNPGs have agreed to accept a solution and continue the dialogue, the NSCN-IM has been rigid in its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, which has been delaying a final solution to the decades-old negotiations.

PTI