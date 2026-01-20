Nuapada: In a shocking incident, the BDO of Nuapada Sadar block was assaulted by miscreants Monday. Police have arrested a person – Hemnath Banjara, 35, of Mudhela village under Jonk police limits- and detained three others – Manoj Banjara, Prem Shankar Sahu and Johar Satnami – in the matter.

According to police, BDO Rohit Bhoi was allegedly assaulted while leaving his official residence to attend a government programme at Khairani panchayat.

The incident followed a dispute over the construction of a panchayat office building under the Hainshatal panchayat.

Police said the dispute centred on the construction of the panchayat office at Baloda village instead of Bhainshatal, the designated panchayat headquarters.

During discussions Monday, the BDO reportedly informed the group that construction had already been stopped following a court direction.

However, the situation escalated, and Hemnath allegedly slapped Bhoi and fled.

Following the incident, elected representatives staged a sit-in outside demanding immediate arrests of the accused.