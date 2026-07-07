Nuapada: Security forces have recovered a huge cache of Maoist arms, explosives and logistical supplies from an underground dump in Nuapada district during a joint search operation, police said Tuesday.

The recovery was made in the Barapat hill area of Patadhara Reserve Forest under Boden police limits by a joint team comprising the district police, the District Voluntary Force (DVF), the Bomb Disposal (BD) team, and the 19th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Superintendent of Police Amritpal Singh said at a press conference.

According to police, the hid den dump contained two country-made guns, a country-made carbine with a magazine, 29 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 54 rounds of SLR ammunition, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) concealed in tiffin boxes, eight gelatin sticks, about 1.5 kg of gunpowder mixed with urea, detonators, solar panels, battery chargers, electrical wire, Maoist uniforms, a medicine kit and other logistical materials. Singh said the materials were believed to have been concealed by Maoists before Nuapada was declared Maoist-free March 31.