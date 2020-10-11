New Delhi: In the recent past there have been several reports stating that COVID-19 cases in India may increase in winter. The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recently warned Delhi is likely to report around 15,000 Covid-19 cases daily in winter. Union Health Ministers Harsh Vardhan confirmed Sunday that there is a strong possibility of the number of COVID-19 cases during winter.

“SARS Cov 2 is a respiratory virus. The transmission of respiratory viruses is known to increase during the colder weather. These types of viruses thrive better in cold weather and low humidity conditions. There is another fact that needs to be kept in mind. During winter, there is a tendency of overcrowding in residential dwellings which may increase transmission. So in Indian context, there can be an increase in the number of cases,” stated Vardhan.

The minister also cited the examples of the European countries, especially the United Kingdom. He said the number of infections has gone up with the advent of winter in the UK.

Also read: Centre to utilise 40-50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses by July 2021: Harsh Vardhan

“Hence, we are emphasising on the precautionary measures which are easy to follow. No need to fear and shudder. Wear the mask and maintain social distancing. Prevention is better than cure,” the minister said, sounding a note of caution.

“Winter months that make respiratory illnesses severer…Patients may come from outside Delhi in large numbers… Patients coming from distant areas are likely to be more serious. In addition, with festival-related gatherings, there could be a sudden rise in cases. Therefore, it is recommended that Delhi should prepare for a daily surge of approximately 15,000 positive cases and make arrangements for inpatient admissions of patients,” the NCDC said in a document related to the revised COVID-19 strategy for Delhi.