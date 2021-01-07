Bhubaneswar: Machines were created to make life easier but humans have ended up heavily depending upon artificial intelligence in their daily lives. Based on this concept, Odia animation filmmaker Ritwik Das made a short film Break The Stereotype which bagged Wednesday the ‘Top Experimental Film’ award at Kolkata International Online Film Festival (KIOFF).

“I believe, in a fast-paced world we live in, short animation films having strong messages affect our psyche more than that of the regular feature films. This movie has won Top Experimental Film award at KIOFF and Best Animation Movie Award at ‘Sprouting Seed International Film Festival’, Maharashtra. These honours will certainly inspire me to present better films to the viewers in future,” Das said Thursday.

The animation of the movie was done by Subrat Bindhani while the script was developed by Ashutosh Patnaik. The sound was scored by Parag Behera.