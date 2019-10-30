Cuttack: After her stunning performances at reality shows Rising Star and Indian Idol as a child artist, Odia girl Chelsi Behura has confirmed a berth among the top-15 contestant of Indian Idol 11.

The 16-year-old girl is among the final 15 contestants, who will now battle it out to be crowned the winner of season 11.

A resident of Nandikul Sahi from Sikharpur area in Cuttack town, Chelsi enthralled judges- Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani in the audition round with her soulful performance.

In one of the clips of the show, Chelsi can be seen singing ‘Main Pareshaan…’ originally sung by Shalmali Kholgade in the film Ishaqzade. The judges could be seen heaping praises on Chelsi. Music director-composer, Vishal Dadlani has called Chelsi a ‘future star’ in one of these clips.

She once again enthralled the judges and secured her place in the Top 15 after performing ‘Offo, Ise Daant Ke Bhagaun’ from the movie ‘Two States’.

Chelsi had lost her father Sudhansu Behura in her childhood days. She gives credit to her mother Rekha for supporting and inspiring her for carrying forward her interest in music.

PNN