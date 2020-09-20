Bhubaneswar: Odisha-born IRS officer Simanchala Dash was Sunday appointed as an advisor to the Executive Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC.

Dash will serve as an advisor to the Executive Director of IMF for a period of three years, informed the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

Expressing his happiness over the achievement of the Odia officer, CM Naveen Patnaik Sunday tweeted: “Congratulate IRS officer from #Odisha and Principal Special Director of @dir_ed, Simanchala Dash on being appointed as advisor to Executive Director of @IMFNews in Washington DC. Wish him the very best for this new responsibility.”

Dash had passed the IRS examination in the year 1988 and appointed as IRS-IT officer in Delhi. He served as private secretaries to the then finance minister (late) Arun Jaitley from July 2014 to July 2017.

However, Dash got a promotion and was appointed as Principal Special Director, Enforcement Directorate July, 2020. He was appointed to this newly-created post in March 2018 for two years and tasked with investigating money laundering among other related offences.

