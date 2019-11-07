Jaipur: One of the two Indian soldiers who was taken into custody from the Jodhpur railway station on charges of sharing crucial information with a Pakistan-based woman ISI agent, has been arrested while the other was freed but would be used as a witness, police sources said.

The arrested soldier has been identified as Vichitra Behra, who hails from Odisha. He was arrested under Section 3 (spying) of the Official Secrets Act Wednesday.

According to the sources, the second soldier was freed as concrete evidence could not be collected against him.

Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, Umesh Mishra said: “The soldier gave confidential information to the Pakistan woman agent via social media. He also accepted money from the other side after giving out the information.”

“In fact, he came in touch of the woman through social media and analysing the questions she sent, it is evident that she was a member of the Pakistani intelligence,” Mishra added.

Behra sent the details as videoclips via WhatsApp, according to the police sources.

The sources added that Behra was in touch with the woman for the last two years and shared crucial information on the Exercise Sindhu Sudarshan Project.

The soldiers, who were posted in Pokhran, were taken into custody by intelligence agents Tuesday from the Jodhpur railway station. They were later shifted to Jaipur for interrogation.

Behra will be produced in court for remand.

