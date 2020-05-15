Bhubaneswar: A 56-year-old migrant worker, who was returning to Odisha on foot from neighbouring West Bengal, died after collapsing at the Lakshmannath border checkpoint in Balasore district, police said Friday.

Deceased Dhubei Charan Mohanty was a resident of Tikarpada village under Kakatpur police limits in Puri district.

After he was collapsed on the road in scorching heat, he was rushed to a Community Health Centre where he was declared dead. The victim was working with a private company in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the state government Friday said that no homebound migrant is allowed to walk within the Odisha boundaries.

“Once they reach one of 12 notified checkpoints in the state, arrangements are made for their transportation and food using money from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” said DGP Abhay.

He also urged migrant workers from other states walking through Odisha to approach the nearest police station.

“We want to ensure that no migrant returning from other states will have to walk after passing through any border checkpoints in Odisha. Proper arrangements will be made for their travel and also for those leaving the state,” said Abhay.

(IANS)