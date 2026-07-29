Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police have arrested the editor and proprietor of an Odia newspaper for allegedly attempting to extort money and publishing a defamatory news report against the Utkal University vice-chancellor, officials said Wednesday.

The accused, Susant Kumar Sahoo (41), was arrested Tuesday following a complaint lodged by the media cell coordinator of Utkal University Monday at Sahid Nagar police station.

He was arrested on charges of extortion, criminal intimidation and defamation, ACP, Bhubaneswar (zone-5) Biswaranjan Senapati said.

It was alleged that the accused had approached the vice-chancellor of Utkal University seeking the release of official advertisements in favour of his newspaper, he said.

After being informed that advertisements could be released only as per the prescribed procedure, Sahoo allegedly made repeated calls and threatened to publish defamatory news if advertisements were not issued, he added.

It is further alleged that the accused subsequently published a false and defamatory news report against the vice-chancellor in the newspaper July 23.

During the investigation, relevant documents and electronic evidence were seized, they said.