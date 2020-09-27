Bhubaneswar: Odisha-born scientist Jyotirmayee Dash has won prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology 2020 in Chemical Sciences category bringing cheers for people of the state.

Dash is among 12 researchers to have received the prize – often considered the most-coveted science award in the country. The awards were announced during the foundation day of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Saturday.

Born in Jagatsinghpur district, Dash is the first Odia woman to receive this award. She had done her M.Sc in Chemistry from Ravenshaw University Cuttack received her Ph.D from IIT Kanpur.

Notably, the award has been given to eminent professors for their significant contributions in the field of science and technology. The award is given to Indian scientists below the age of 45 years for their outstanding researches in seven fields like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Environment Science, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine.

The Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize was named after the founder-director of CSIR and is considered India’s highest science award.

PNN