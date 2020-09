Bhubaneswar: In order to facilitate candidates who are to appear the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2020, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run Examination Special Trains within its jurisdiction October 3 for the cities and towns where examinations are to be conducted.

The Examination Special trains will leave Berhampur, Kendujhargarh, Khariar Road and Koraput railway stations including Ichhapuram.

Special Trains

1- Berhampur-Cuttack MEMU Examination Special

2- Kendujhargarh-Cuttack MEMU Examination Special

3- Ichhapuram-Visakhapatnam MEMU Examination Special

4- Khariar Road-Sambalpur Examination Special

5- Koraput-Cuttack Passenger Examination Special

6- Koraput-Visakhapatnam Passenger Examination Special

7- Rourkela-Cuttack via Jharsuguda Examination Special

8- Baripada-Cuttack Examination Special

9- Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Examination Special

Timings for trains from Rourkela, Baripada and Vijayawada will be given soon, an ECoR press release said.