Bhubaneswar: An Odia youth was among five persons killed in a train accident in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh late Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Jitu Nayak from Ganjam district.

They were all ran over by the Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai Konark Express while crossing a track, railway officials informed.

According to the officials, several people travelling in Coimbatore-Silcher Express train pulled the chain midway on Visakhapatnam-Palasa mainline between Sigadam and Chipurupalli and tried to escape on the opposite track.

Unfortunately, the Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai Konark Express that was coming on the track ran over them.

Source said Nayak was severely injured in the accident. With the help of police, locals rescued him from a pool of blood and admitted him to a hospital in Vizianagaram. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

So far, three deceased persons among five have been identified, of which one is from Odisha. Two others were residents of Assam.