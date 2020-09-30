Talcher: An Odia youth of Talcher block in Angul district was gunned down in Mirzapur of Uttar Pradesh Tuesday night. The body of the youth will reach at his native village Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Jibanandu Rath (35), the only son of Akshay Kumar Rath of Gurujanguli village of Talcher block in Angul district.

Jibanandu Rath was working as a director of Shanti Gopal Concast Pvt Ltd in Mirazapur.

Talcher Block Chairman Brundaban Behera informed the media persons regarding the mishap Wednesday morning.

Sources said, Rath with his two friends had gone to the market for some work Tuesday night. Suddenly, four bike-borne miscreants fired at them and fled the spot. As Rath sustained bullet injury on his head ans stomach he died at the spot and his two friends were critically injured.

Following information, police rushed to the spot and admitted the two injured to a hospital.

PNN