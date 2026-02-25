Koraput/Borigumma: A 16-year-old girl has been detained for allegedly killing her 45-year-old mother and 14-year-old brother in Borigumma area of Koraput district, police said Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Anushka Parida (45) and her son Ahem Parida (14), residents of Borigumma town.

The murder surfaced after relatives lodged a missing complaint at Borigumma police station February 21, stating that the mother and son had been untraceable since February 20. Suspicion deepened as both their mobile phones were switched off.

Locals spotted a body in a sack floating in Andira Munda canal under Kotpad police limits Monday, and alerted authorities. Police, assisted by fire services personnel and a scientific team, recovered the body, which was later identified as Ahem. His throat had been slit and his hands and legs tied, indicating a brutal killing.

A day later, Anushka’s body was recovered from Jayantigiri canal.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the teen girl was in a relationship with a local youth, which her mother had reportedly opposed. Police suspect that frequent quarrels over the relationship led the teenager to allegedly plot the murders with her boyfriend.

The girl, her boyfriend and another person have been detained for questioning. Police also conducted a reconstruction of the crime scene as part of the investigation. Further probe is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and whether more persons were involved, Borigumma SDPO Satyabrata Lenka said.