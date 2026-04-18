Koraput: At least 33 members of a wedding party were injured, including 13 critically, after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Boriput Ghat under Laxmipur block in Odisha’s Koraput district.

According to sources, the group was returning to Bala village under Narayanpatna police limits on Friday night when the accident occurred.

The critically injured were rushed to the Koraput District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, preliminary reports suggest the driver may have lost control of the vehicle, leading to the mishap.

All the injured are residents of Jangidi Balsa village under Bandhugaon block in the district.

UNI