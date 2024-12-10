Bhubaneswar: As many as 857 elephants died in the past 11 years in Odisha, with electrocution being the key cause of unnatural death of the animal, the state Assembly was informed Tuesday.

Diseases, accidents, poaching and electrocution were some of the other reasons for elephant deaths in the state, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia said in response to a query in the Assembly.

According to the statistics furnished by the minister, 149 elephants were electrocuted to death between 2014-15 and 2024-25 (till December 2) while poachers killed 30 elephants.

Diseases claimed the lives of the highest number of elephants (305) and natural reasons have been attributed as the cause of 229 elephant deaths.

The minister said that 29 elephants were killed after being hit by trains. Similarly, seven others died in road accidents and two by poisoning.

The Forest and Environment Department could not ascertain any reason behind the death of 90 jumbos. Further, 16 elephants died due to infighting, he said.

Ninety-three elephants died in 2018-19, the worst year in elephant deaths during the period. As many as 92 elephant deaths were reported in Odisha during 2022-23 whereas 54 pachyderms died in 2014-15, the lowest among these 11 years.

While 66 elephants died in the state during the financial year 2023-24, the figure is 67 till December 2 in the current financial year.

According to the latest elephant census conducted last month, 2103 elephants were found in different forests of Odisha.

