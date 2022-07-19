Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded 945 fresh COVID-19 cases Tuesday, pushing the tally to 13,00,873, while the death toll mounted to 9,130 with one more fatality, the health department said.

The single-day infections include 110 children, it said in a bulletin.

The state now has 6,316 active cases, and 12,85,374 people have recovered from the disease.

The test positivity rate was 5.28 per cent, as the new cases were detected out of 17,906 samples.

Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest number of daily cases at 371, followed by 103 in Sundargarh and 71 in Cuttack.

Odisha had logged 816 new cases Wednesday.

