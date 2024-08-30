Bhubaneswar: The state government plans to elevate the promotion of Shree Anna value chains and to make the state a millet hub in the country, an official said Thursday. State Agriculture Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee, speaking at the ‘UK-India Strategic Trade Workshop: Strengthening Millets Value Chains’ held here recently, emphasised that the multi-stakeholder workshop provides a crucial platform for strengthening collaboration between India and the United Kingdom in promoting Shree Anna value chains. Padhee mentioned, “By sharing knowledge, technologies, and best practices, Odisha can significantly enhance the Shree Anna value chain, which will play a crucial role in ensuring food security and sustainability.” The workshop was organised by the University of York in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment of the state government. The aim was to explore and enhance Shree Anna value chains at the state, national, and global levels. The event was divided into four insightful sessions. The first session focused on technologies and innovations for expanding Shree Anna production at the state, national, and global levels.

This was followed by a discussion on technologies and innovations for the production and market expansion of Shree Anna, covering both domestic and international markets. The third session highlighted tribal and community entrepreneurship, focusing on the role of indigenous communities in millet production. The final session centered on the policy and support mechanisms necessary to strengthen the Shree Anna value chain.