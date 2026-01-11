Bhubaneswar/Rourkela: Two passengers injured in the emergency crash landing of a small aircraft near Rourkela in Odisha were airlifted to Mumbai for treatment, while another injured person is under ventilator support, a senior official said Sunday.

At least six people, including two pilots, were injured when a nine-seater aircraft of India One made an emergency crash landing near Rourkela in Odisha Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to media persons at the accident spot, Odisha’s government’s Commerce and Transport Department principal secretary Usha Padhee said that two injured passengers (a couple), on their personal wish, were airlifted to a hospital in Mumbai this morning.

“The two passengers were under treatment in a private hospital in Rourkela. They wanted to go to the Mumbai hospital for further treatment. After getting clearance from the Rourkela hospital, they left for Mumbai,” she said.

According to another officer, the duo went to Mumbai at their own cost.

Similarly, another injured passenger is under treatment with ventilator support, Padhee said, adding, “We hope that the passenger will recover soon, as the concerned person was under treatment in the same hospital in the past.”

If required, the state government will provide air ambulance for transportation of injured passengers, she said.

A team of medical experts has been formed, which is continuously monitoring the health condition of the injured persons admitted in a private hospital in Rourkela, Padhee said.

Odisha’s Directorate of Aviation, in a statement, said that the health condition of all six people, including two women and two pilots injured in the crash landing of an aircraft in Rourkela, was “safe and stable”.

“As per the latest health bulletin, all passengers are safe and stable. One passenger remains under close and continuous medical observation”.

IndiaOne Air Cessna Grand C208B aircraft had crash landed near Rourkela Saturday with six persons, including two pilots and four passengers on board. The aircraft departed Bhubaneswar in the afternoon, and the crew declared a ‘Mayday’ to Rourkela ATC and made a forced landing at 1:20 pm in an open area near Kansor, the DGCA said.

Meanwhile, a three-member team of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) Sunday started its probe into the crash landing of a small aircraft near Rourkela.

The AAIB team has already undertaken the aerial view of the aircraft crash landing incident in Rourkela, said the principal secretary.

“They have taken pictures of the crash landing site from the air by using a chopper provided by the state government. Later, they will also inspect the place where the aircraft made a crash landing,” Padheee said.

The state government has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the investigation, she said, adding that the probe is being done as per the guidelines and SOP of the DGCA.

