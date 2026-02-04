Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida Wednesday flagged off three luxury caravans aimed at attracting young tourists, adventure seekers and offbeat explorers who prefer experiential and nature-based travel.

Caravan travel, a concept popular in European countries, has been launched under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme.

The first two caravans were launched on the occasion of Magha Saptami January 25.

“These caravans will attract young tourists and nature lovers interested in caravan tourism and adventure travel. These can also fulfill the need for hotels,” Parida said.

Caravan tourism is a special travel style where tourists explore destinations while living in specially designed, self-contained vehicles.

Officials said the 6-seater tour buses will operate in nine destinations across the state in the first phase, comprising Hirakud, Debrigarh, Similipal, Chilika, Satkosia, Bhitarkanika and Deomali.

Each bus is equipped with air-conditioned interiors, plush seating, sleeping arrangements, a kitchenette and hygienic washrooms, ensuring tourists can enjoy long journeys without compromising on comfort.

The buses have GPS tracking, fire safety equipment and eco-friendly waste disposal systems.

Tourism department director Deepankar Mohapatra said caravan tourism will also facilitate travel beyond conventional destinations, supporting balanced regional development and reducing pressure on traditional tourism hubs.

A couple, Annada Prasad Padhy and Archana Padhy, received their first tickets for the journey to Talsari in Balasore district.

