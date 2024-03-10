Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal, organisational secretary Manas Mohanty, state election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar and co-in-charge Lata Usendi left for New Delhi Sunday evening to meet with central BJP leaders amid the speculations of a pre-poll alliance with the ruling-BJD, a source said.

While leaving for Delhi, Samal reasserted that they would be discussing important ‘party matters’ and ‘strategies’ with the central leadership for the upcoming elections.

This move comes amidst speculations and discussions within political circles about a potential BJD-BJP tie-up ahead of the 2024 General as well as Assembly polls in Odisha.

Earlier, Samal and Tomar had reiterated that there was no discussion about allying with the BJD during the core committee meeting in New Delhi that was held March 6 – the same day when BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik had called a meeting of senior members of the party at Naveen Niwas.

Following his return from New Delhi, Samal had claimed that the party is gearing up to contest the polls independently in all constituencies in the state.

PNN