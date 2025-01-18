Bhubaneswar: As part of the party’s ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan,’ Odisha BJP Saturday decided to organise seminars and intellectual gatherings at “50 places” across the state to make the masses aware of the country’s Constitution.

Briefing reporters, BJP state president Manmohan Samal said although the tenure of the Abhijan was from November 26 to January 25, it is likely to be extended by another week.

He said during this period, seminars and intellectual gatherings at 10 places will be attended by the party’s top leaders.

Samal said former Union Minister Anurag Thakur will be at the state office in Bhubaneswar January 20, while the party’s national general secretary and Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya will be in Rourkela January 22 to attend the event. Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari will be in Sambalpur January 27 and join a discussion on the “glory of the Constitution.”

The BJP state president said arrangements have been made to reach out to the grassroots level, not just the intellectuals. The main objective of this campaign is to get the general public involved in the discussion on the Constitution, he added.

“It is the duty of all of us to maintain the dignity of the Constitution. If we respect the Constitution, our country’s democracy will become stronger,” he said.

PTI