New Delhi: BJP Friday released the first part of its manifesto for the February 5 Delhi polls, keeping women at the centre of its poll pitch by promising Rs 2,500 monthly aid for them, Rs 21,000 for every pregnant woman, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and also Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens.

BJP president J P Nadda unveiled the ‘Sankalp Patra’ at a press conference here, and asserted the manifesto — which reflects a direct attempt by the BJP to rival AAP’s welfare-focused governance model — would serve as the foundation for a “developed Delhi”.

He also assured that all existing public welfare schemes in Delhi will continue if the BJP is voted to power.

“The BJP’s resolution for a developed Delhi prioritises the empowerment of women and the welfare of senior citizens,” he said.

Hitting out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, he said all corruption charges in the public welfare schemes being run by his party’s government will be investigated.

He promised that a BJP-led Delhi government will approve the implementation of the ‘Ayushman Bharat ‘ in the city in its first Cabinet meeting, and also give additional health cover of Rs 5 lakh.

Nadda announced several pro-women measures including Rs 2,500 monthly aid for them under ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana’, surpassing the AAP’s poll promise of Rs 2,100.

Additionally, the party promised LPG cylinders at Rs 500 for the poor section, with one free cylinder to be provided on Holi and Diwali. The party also promised a financial assistance of Rs 21,000 and six nutrition kits for every pregnant woman.

The BJP president promised Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens between the age of 60-70 and Rs 3,000 for those older than 70, widows, and persons with disabilities.

The national capital will vote February 5 and the results will be announced February 8.

The BJP, which has been out of power since 1998, has been making all-out efforts to dethrone the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital.

The AAP-led Delhi government has implemented several welfare schemes including free electricity of up to 200 units, free bus travel for women, free water and free pilgrimage for senior citizens among others.

Hitting out at the BJP soon after its ‘Sankalp Patra’ was released, Kejriwal said the saffron party has “copied” the AAP and announced several ‘revris’ in its Delhi poll manifesto but Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t approve of the “freebies” promised by his party.

In a bid to counter the AAP’s healthcare model, Nadda promised to implement the Union government’s flagship ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme in Delhi, saying a BJP government will sign the papers in the first Cabinet meeting itself, and will also approve an additional health cover of Rs 5 lakh.

“We have decided that after forming the government in Delhi, in the first cabinet, we will fully implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi. And along with this, we will provide additional assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Delhi government. That means, Delhi residents will get a total health cover of Rs 10 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme,” Nadda said.

He also promised free treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh and free OPD and diagnostic services for citizens above 70.

Nadda alleged corruption in the AAP’s mohalla clinics project and said charges of wrongdoing would be investigated if the BJP forms the government.

“‘AAP-DA’s’ mohalla clinics are a den of corruption and a programme to deceive people. There has been a scam of Rs 300 crore in these mohalla clinics. This will be investigated when our government is formed,” Nadda said.

Highlighting the participatory approach in drafting the BJP manifesto, Nadda said more than 1.08 lakh suggestions were collected from Delhi residents.

PTI