Mogadishu: At least 31 people were killed and 30 others injured in inter-clan fighting that broke out in northern Somalia’s Laashimo Valley last week, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees(UNHCR) confirmed Monday.

The fighting, which occurred between May 6 and 7, displaced approximately 9,000 people, 85 per cent of whom are women and children, according to the latest UNHCR situation report.

“The scale and intensity of the violence created widespread fear among pastoral communities and significantly increased protection risks for civilians. There are growing concerns over possible further displacement,” the UN agency said.

The violence began over access to a water point and grazing land, the UNHCR said, noting that ongoing drought conditions have intensified competition over scarce resources among the pastoralist communities, fueling tensions and conflict among nomadic groups, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the UNHCR, the latest clashes were also fueled by long-standing unresolved tensions linked to revenge killings.

Restricted by years of conflict and a limited aid presence, the Laashimo Valley remains difficult to access, while the security situation continues to be tense and unstable despite ongoing government and elder-led peace efforts, the UN agency said.

Despite the limited resources and capacity, these host communities have shown significant generosity in accommodating those in need, the UNHCR said.

However, it warned that the influx of internally displaced persons has placed significant pressure on the already fragile community support system, which could overstretch available resources if the situation remains unresolved.

The UNHCR said the Puntland regional government deployed forces and established a military base May 9 to help de-escalate tensions.

“Government officials, community elders, and traditional leaders are working to resolve disputes and bring the warring parties to the negotiating table,” it said.