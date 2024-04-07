Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJP vice-president Lekhashri Samantsinghar Sunday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Lekhashri informed about her resignation through a social media post.

In her resignation letter, Samantsinghar stated that she had given her sweat and blood to the party in the last 10 years. Despite hardwork and sincerity, she could not earn the trust of the leadership.

It can be mentioned that Lekhashri was not given a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as the party has already announced the candidates list for 21 seats in Odisha.

PNN