Boudh: A headmaster, serving as a booth-level officer (BLO), from Dimirikhol area in Odisha’s Boudh district, died after allegedly consuming poison Friday, with his family alleging that “work-related stress linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise drove him to the extreme step”.

The deceased has been identified as Shayan Sahu, headmaster of Dimirikhol School. He was also serving as a booth-level officer (BLO) for the ongoing SIR work.

His son alleged that Sahu had been under “severe mental stress and had faced threats of suspension”. According to him, “mounting pressure over SIR-related duties affected his father’s mental condition, following which he consumed poison”.

Sahu was rushed to Subarnapur District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition. Doctors later declared him dead.