Hatadihi: Hatadihi Block Chairperson Savitri Sethi has been accused of verbally abusing the Block Development Officer (BDO). Sources said tension gripped the Hatadihi block office in Keonjhar district two days ago following allegations that a junior engineer had attempted to attack Anandapur BJD MLA Abhimanyu Sethi with an arrow.

However, no evidence has so far emerged to support the claim. According to officials, the allegation triggered a ruckus inside the block premises, where the MLA, accompanied by party workers, staged a protest and expressed anger at the BDO. The veracity of the allegation is now under question, as neither documentary nor material evidence has been found.

BDO Ranjan Parida said the allegation made by the MLA was baseless. “There is no truth in the accusation. No evidence has been produced to substantiate the claim,” Parida said, adding that the engineer concerned has also denied the allegation. Parida further alleged that Savitri Sethi, the block chairperson and wife of the MLA, entered his office chamber and verbally abused him, pointing her finger and using derogatory language.

He termed the behaviour “condemnable, unfortunate and unacceptable,” and said the MLA was present during the incident. The BDO said he has informed the District Collector about the matter. The Collector has assured that he will visit the block office to inquire into the incident. Responding to the issue, MLA Abhimanyu Sethi said he had come to know about the alleged incident from party workers. Evidence of the incident is available with the employees concerned.

BJP state executive member and Anandapur BJP MLA candidate Alok Sethi, along with MP’s representative Sunil Nayak, alleged that the BJD MLA, having failed in attempts to misappropriate government funds through party workers and facing a gradual weakening of the party’s position, has orchestrated such drama to harass government officials.

They said the misbehaviour with the BDO is unacceptable, especially as the MLA’s wife holds the post of block chairperson. The administration must immediately initiate action against the block chairperson and other persons involved, they demanded. Meanwhile, a video purportedly showing the block chairperson misbehaving with the BDO has gone viral on social media. However, block chairperson Sabitri Sethi has denied the allegations of misbehaviour.