Bhubaneswar: The budget session of the Odisha Assembly will start February 13 with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati’s address and will continue till April 5, an official notification stated Tuesday.

The session will have 29 working days with a recession from February 22 to March 6, according to a notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

Discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address will be held February 14 and 15 while Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget February 17 and the Appropriation Bill will be tabled March 29, it said.

General discussion on the budget is scheduled February 20 and 21. Reports of various Departmentally Related Standing Committees will be tabled before the House March 7.

The discussion on demands for grants will start March 10 and continue till March 28, the notification added.

PTI