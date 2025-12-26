Koraput: A resident of Jeypore in Koraput district was allegedly cheated of Rs 8 lakh by cyber criminals while traveling for cancer treatment, police said Thursday.

The victim, identified as Sadanand Samantaray, was on his way to Visakhapatnam for a scheduled surgery when he received a suspicious link on his mobile phone. After clicking the link, his phone was reportedly compromised. Cyber fraudsters allegedly gained unauthorised access to his bank account and withdrew Rs 8 lakh, according to police.

The loss has compounded the distress of Samantaray, who was arranging funds for his medical treatment. Upon realising the fraud, he immediately contacted his bank and later sought legal counsel. Samantaray has filed a formal complaint at the Cyber Crime and Economic Offences police station in Koraput, seeking recovery of the money and action against the unidentified perpetrators.

Police said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to trace those responsible. Officials warned that cyber fraud cases are increasing in the region and urged the public to remain vigilant, particularly when receiving unknown links or messages on mobile phones.