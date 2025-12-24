Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Wednesday approved proposals for 11 industrial projects, which would entail a total investment of Rs 1,332.80 crore, officials said.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, approved the proposals, spanning sectors such as food and seafood processing, textiles and apparel, chemicals, green hydrogen and green ammonia, tourism, logistics, and IT, they said.

The projects will be implemented in Angul, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Mayurbhanj districts, they added.

A 20,000-mt green ammonia unit has been proposed in Ganjam district at an investment of Rs 250 crore, while an agrochemical unit will be set up in Jagatsinghpur at an investment of Rs 220 crore, officials said.

A shrimp processing unit has been proposed in Khurda at an investment of Rs 200 crore, a copper foil manufacturing unit in Dhenkanal at Rs 150 crore, and a freight terminal in Angul at Rs 159.75 crore, they said.