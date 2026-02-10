The state government Tuesday approved 23 industrial proposals worth Rs 4,111.80 crore through the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA). The approved projects are expected to generate around 9,924 new employment opportunities.

The projects span a wide range of sectors, including Mechanical & Electrical Capital Goods, Apparel & Textiles, Aerospace & Defence Manufacturing, Shipbuilding & Ship Repair, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Refractories, Aluminium Downstream Industries, Mineral Beneficiation, Metal Downstream, Plastics, Glass Manufacturing, Logistics & Warehousing, Infrastructure, and Tourism & Hospitality, reflecting the state’s diversified, future-ready and resilient industrial strategy.

The proposals were cleared at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg. The projects will be set up across Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Deogarh, Ganjam, Jajpur, Khordha, Koraput, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts.

Key projects and employment potential:

Textiles and apparel:

J.G. Hosiery Private Limited will set up a garment manufacturing unit in Khordha with an investment of Rs 100 crore, generating employment for about 2,350 people.

Aerospace and defence:

Inventgrid India Private Limited will set up an Advanced Multi-Drone Manufacturing Centre in Ganjam with an investment of Rs 300 crore, generating 1,000 jobs and marking a major step in the state’s aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem.

Railways and equipment:

Nipha Limited will invest Rs 384 crore to set up a railway equipment manufacturing unit in Khordha.

Maritime sector:

Northern Express Infra has received approval to set up a shipbuilding and repair facility in Bhadrak at Rs 339.40 crore, creating 507 employment opportunities and positioning Odisha as an emerging maritime industrial hub.

Tourism and hospitality:

Approval has been granted for multiple four-star and five-star hotels in Khordha, Puri and Sambalpur, which are expected to generate more than 1,000 jobs in the tourism sector.