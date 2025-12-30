Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday condemned the attack on a youth from the state in Tamil Nadu, and sent an officer to the southern state to conduct an inquiry.

Odisha’s ruling BJP also slammed the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and demanded the resignation of its home minister over the youth’s assault in a train on December 27. Twenty-year-old K Suraj is presently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Tiruvallur.

Taking to X, the CMO said, “Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha has taken immediate cognisance of the inhumane attack on an Odia youth in Tamil Nadu and expressed deep concern. Such a barbaric attack on an innocent Odia boy is strongly condemnable.”

It said that the Odisha government has taken this incident very seriously and is in constant contact with the Tamil Nadu administration.

Steps are being taken at the administrative level to provide the victim with the best treatment and assistance, and ensure severe punishment for the culprits, it said.

The Chief Minister said, The safety and self-respect of all Odias are paramount to us. Our government is determined to ensure the safety of every Odia brother and sister working outside the state.

Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said that the state government has sent a labour liaison officer to Tamil Nadu to conduct an inquiry and submit a detailed report to the Odisha government.

The Tamil Nadu government has also been urged to take strict action against those responsible, Khuntia said.

Meanwhile, the Odisha BJP criticised the DMK government and claimed that law and order has collapsed in the southern state.

State BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal alleged that the DMK government was protecting the criminals and failed to provide security to the people even in public places. He demanded a quick trial of the case.

Biswal said that Suraj was attacked by four juveniles with sickles in the train

“…The Tamil Nadu government must strongly respond with deterrent punishment to the criminal delinquent attackers. Terrible law & order in Tamil Nadu. Is the DMK govt dead, Mr @mkstalin Biswal said in an X post.

The BJP leader said that a video of some people attacking a young man from Odisha has gone viral.

The video… shows how the criminals exhibited a victory sign after the attack. What does it indicate It appears that the Tamil Nadu government has no control over law and order in the state, he claimed.

The Odisha BJP demands a fast-track investigation into the incident and the resignation of Tamil Nadu Home Minister. This incident is highly condemnable, Biswal said.

A Chennai report said that the police have booked an attempt to murder case against four teenagers allegedly involved in the attack.

The four, aged about 17, were apprehended December 28, and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Based on the orders of the Board, three were sent to a juvenile home while the fourth was handed over to the custody of his parents.