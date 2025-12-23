Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday flagged off 150 new ambulances under the Emergency Medical Ambulance Service in the state.

The state government has procured as many as 428 new ambulances at a cost of Rs 111 crore, and the chief minister launched 150 of them in the first phase at a function held at Kalinga Stadium here, an official said.

According to a release issued by the CMO, of the 428 new 108 ambulances, 419 old ambulances and 2 ambulances that were completely damaged in accidents will be replaced by new ambulances. In addition, 5 ALS (advanced life support) ambulances will be used at airports/airstrips under the Commerce and Transport Department and 2 ALS ambulances for Jharsuguda Cardiac Care Hospital.

The official said that as many as 5,000 patients are being taken to various hospitals in the state daily through 108-ambulance service.

After dedicating the new ambulances to the state, Majhi said, “The government is phasing out old ambulances and introducing new ones to make healthcare delivery faster and more efficient. This will strengthen the 108 Emergency Medical Ambulance Service (EMAS) across the state.

The chief minister said that the remaining new ambulances will soon be inducted into the ambulance service, along with the old Emergency Medical Ambulance Service (EMAS) fleet.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Ekamra Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh, Health secretary Ashwati S, Mission Director of National Health Mission, Odisha, Brunda D and other senior officers of the Health department were present on the occasion.