Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday flagged off 250 new ambulances to strengthen emergency health services across the state.

While 150 ambulances were launched in the first phase December 23, the additional 250 were dedicated to the public at Kalinga Stadium Tuesday.

The state government has invested around Rs 111 crore from its own resources for the fleet, an official said.

“The objective of launching these ambulances is to ensure timely emergency health services and reduce the time taken for patients to reach hospitals,” CM Majhi said.

At present, 866 emergency ambulances are operational across Odisha. An additional 500 services under the ‘Janani Express’ scheme cater specifically to pregnant women and sick children, the officials said.

CM Majhi said steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted ambulance services from all blocks to district hospitals, and from district hospitals to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

“Ambulance services will also be extended to airstrips such as Rourkela and Jaipur under the Viman Yojana,” he said.

More than 5,000 patients are transported to government hospitals daily through these ambulance services, the officials said.

