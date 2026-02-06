Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday met three global business leaders and sought their support in empowering the state’s youths and women through successful entrepreneurship models.

The leaders who met the Chief Minister at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar were Singapore-based GFTN chairman Ravi Menon, Accion CEO Michael Schlein and chairman of Ant International Douglas Feagin.

The delegation is in the city for the Black Swan summit to be addressed by President Droupadi Murmu later.

Welcoming the delegation, CM Majhi highlighted initiatives taken by the state government over the last two years for the overall transformation of the state.

He said major efforts in building infrastructure and empowering people, particularly farmers and women, were yielding positive results.

“The Chief Minister sought the support of visiting business leaders in empowering the state’s youth and women through successful entrepreneurship models,” an official statement by the CMO said.

During the discussion, Menon said the first batch of 195 Odisha students trained in fintech skills had completed their training and were now employed in various corporate houses. Several of them have secured jobs in Singapore and other foreign countries, he added.

He said GFTN’s partnership with Odisha will be taken to the next level. They will help with boot camps to promote entrepreneurship among the skilled youth.

Schlein and Feagin informed the chief minister that they had visited some the SHGs and observed their business models.

PTI