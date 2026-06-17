Bhubaneswar: Taking serious note of errors detected in school textbooks published by the state government, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday directed immediate corrective measures and announced the formation of a high-level committee to identify those responsible.

The Chief Minister chaired an important meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan to review the issue. The meeting was attended virtually by School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, and senior officials from various departments.

Expressing concern over the mistakes found in the textbooks, Majhi instructed officials to take immediate steps to rectify the errors and ensure that such lapses do not recur. He emphasised that inaccuracies in educational materials are a serious matter and must be addressed without delay.

To investigate the issue, Chief Minister ordered the constitution of a three-member high-level committee under the chairmanship of the Development Commissioner. The panel has been tasked with identifying the officials or institutions responsible for the errors in the textbooks.

The committee has been directed to submit its report within seven days. Based on its findings, the state government will initiate stringent action against the officials or agencies found responsible for the lapses.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining quality and accuracy in educational resources and ensuring accountability in the preparation and publication of school textbooks.