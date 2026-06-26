Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday presented various state film awards for the year 2023 and 2024 to the winners in Bhubaneswar at a special programme.

CM Majhi conferred a total of 31 awards in various categories for each of the two years, recognising excellence across different aspects of filmmaking and honouring outstanding contributions to Odia cinema.

The Chief Minister conferred the prestigious Mohan Sundar Dev Goswami Award on Shyamalendu Bhattacharya for 2023, while Namrata Das received the honour for 2024 for their lifetime contribution to cinema.

Best Film for the year 2023 was conferred jointly to National Award-winning movie Pushkara along with My Sweet Housewife, while Ashram movie got the Best Film award for 2024 at the 35th and 36th Odisha State Film Awards given by the state government.

The Best Director award for 2023 has been jointly conferred on Pinaki Singh and Shishir Kumar Sahu, while Ashok Pati has received the honour for the year 2024 for the film Pabar.

Harihar Mahapatra has been conferred with the Best Actor award for 2023 for his role in the film Dho Re Babu Dho, while Babushaan Mohanty has won the award for 2024 for Pabar.

Naina Dash Tiwari and Supriya Nayak have jointly received the Best Actress award for 2023 for their films My Sweet Housewife and Pushkara respectively, while Debjani Deghuria has been selected as Best Actress for 2024 for the film Bhagia Bharija.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi said, “Odia cinema is the identity of our community. For its all-round development and protection of artists, the state government is going to enact a new Film policy very soon.”

The CM said that his government is committed to providing technical assistance for production of high-quality films and good news will be received in this direction very soon.

Highlighting the era of technology and the importance of OTT platforms, he said that the new generation has adopted world-class technology in the fields of cinematography, sound design and VFX.

Kalinga Studios is being developed as a major digital and post-production hub in the country in offering international standard training to young talents of Odisha, so that the next generation does not have to go to other states for work.

He also called upon the filmmakers of the country and the state to develop cinema tourism based on the natural beauty of Odisha.

The chief minister urged both sponsors and viewers to support Odia cinema. If sponsors make films based on the basic content of Odia society and culture with modernity, the audience will definitely return to the theatre, he asserted.

Similarly, urging the audience to go to the cinema hall and watch Odia films, he said that the livelihood of hundreds of unknown technicians, writers and poor workers is involved behind a film.

Among others, Industries Minister Sampada Chandra Swain, Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, MLAs, and senior artists from the state were present.

PTI