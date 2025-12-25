Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday inaugurated a new training and briefing centre along with a state-of-the-art counter-terrorism training complex of the Special Operations Group (SOG) at Chandaka to strengthen operational capabilities of the state’s elite anti-Maoist force.

He also inaugurated 16 police stations, 70 police quarters, barracks, armouries, office and administrative buildings in 16 districts.

CM Majhi said the new training and briefing centre of the SOG will enable training of up to 400 personnel at a time.

Lauding the role of the SOG in anti-Naxal operations, the CM said the government is committed to cracking down on organisations and individuals involved in violence.

He called on the Maoists to surrender and join society’s mainstream and become pilots of the state’s progress.

The chief minister said the state would certainly meet the Centre’s target of eliminating Left Wing Extremism by March 2026. He said the recent mass surrender of 22 Maoists in Malkangiri district was an encouraging step in this direction.

Majhi also announced risk allowance for the personnel of SOG and other anti-Naxal agencies.

“From December, SOG officers directly involved in anti-Naxal operations will get a maximum allowance of Rs 25,000 per month,” CM Majhi said.

Subedars and deputy subedars of SOG will get an allowance of Rs 24,000 per month while havildars to get Rs 20,000 per month. Constables and sepoys will get Rs 16,000 per month.

Similarly, officers and employees of SOG, AET and RC (Anti-Extremist Training and Reinforcement Centres), even if they are not directly involved in field operations, will get a maximum of Rs 12,000 per month, the chief minister said.

Majhi said employees of the District Volunteer Force (DVF) will get a maximum monthly allowance of Rs 10,000 while Special Intelligence Wing staff will get Rs 20,000.

Majhi said the government has set up three Odisha Special Striking Force (OSSF) battalions, three Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) battalions, 10 new ODRAF units, a Traffic and Road Safety Wing, 21 Cyber and Economic Offences police stations and a new police district at Rairangpur.

The government has also approved the creation of 15,326 new posts in the police department, he added.c

