Bhubaneswar: An aircraft carrying Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was diverted to Jharsuguda Monday, as it could not land at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar due to inclement weather, officials said.

Patnaik, along with close aide Kartik Pandian, were in the aircraft while returning to Bhubaneswar, after an election meeting at Khariar in Nuapada district.

It could not land in Bhubaneswar due to heavy rain and gusty winds, Pandian said in a video message.

He said the aircraft hovered over the capital city for around half-an-hour before it was diverted to Veer Surendra Sai Airport at Jharsuguda.

The director of Bhubaneswar airport Prasanna Pradhan said that Patnaik along with Pandian were coming from Utkela to Bhubaneswar in the chopper. However, due to strong winds caused by Nor’wester activities, the helicopter failed to land in Bhubaneswar.

PNN & Agencies