Bhubaneswar: Odisha Congress Monday staged a protest against “illegal” collection of Additional Security Deposit (ASD) and demanded free electricity to farmers and households.

Congress workers led by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das, protested outside TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited’s (TPCODL) Bhubaneswar office here.

The demonstrators also raised their voices against the installation of new electricity meters, alleging that the move is part of a larger plan to burden consumers with inflated power tariffs.

Das alleged that the state government are “harassing consumers” and questioned the BJP’s promise of 300 units of free electricity. Congress demanded: stop additional security deposit, free power for farmers, 300 units free for households, and withdrawal of smart meters.

Das warned of statewide agitation, effigy burning December 31, and gherao of the CM’s residence and offices if demands aren’t met.

Senior leaders, including Srikant Jena, Suresh Routray, Ananta Sethi, MLA Pabitrananda Sahu and Minakshi Bahinipati joined.

Senior Congress leader Srikant Jena strongly criticised the state government, stating that ordinary households, small businesses and farmers will suffer the most if the new meter system and revised billing slabs are fully implemented.

Addressing the protestors, Jena said that the revised meter and tariff policy would sharply increase electricity bills in the domestic and commercial sectors.

“Consumers will be forced to pay more. Domestic users, shopkeepers, and small industries will face heavy financial pressure. The government is favouring big industrial houses, while common citizens are being pushed towards hardship,” he alleged.

He further questioned the transparency of the system, claiming that the new consumption slabs are designed in a way that even moderate usage will lead to higher billing.

“You pay Rs 2 now, soon it will become Rs 4.50 or more. What will happen to households and small traders? How will they survive? This policy is against the people,” Jena warned.

Stating that the Congress will intensify its agitation, Jena urged people across rural and urban areas to join the movement.

“This is not a small issue. If this continues, electricity will become unaffordable for many families. We will take this protest to every district and village. The government must roll back the new meter system and tariff policy,” he said.

